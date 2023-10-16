According to CryptoNews: The Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Ayman Alsayari, is advocating for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to impose regulations on the working of cryptocurrencies. Addressing the issue at the IMF Annual Meetings held recently in Marrakech, Morocco, Alsayari emphasized the need for improved management and coordination of cryptocurrency activities.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the G20 Roadmap, revealed at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, outlines plans for an enhanced authority over cryptocurrency workings. The roadmap is aimed at combating uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrencies by coordinating global policies, formulating risk-reducing strategies, and governing issues related to digital assets.

Governor Alsayari’s comments reflect concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising inflation rates, which cryptocurrencies could exacerbate. Therefore, the Governor views the enhanced regulation suggested by the G20 Roadmap as crucial in preventing potential threats posed by cryptocurrencies to financial stability. Particularly wa in context of the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, which adds additional strain to global economic security.

Realizing the risks cryptocurrency adoption may have on financial stability, the IMF is expected to shape a more strictly regulated cryptocurrency environment. This evolving space might persuade more governments to shift from outright banning of digital assets to adopting IMF-FSB guidelines in the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

However, converting the crypto space into something that traditional financial bodies can easily comprehend and manage has not been straightforward, owing to its diverse nature. But, with the growing interest in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) globally, the IMF's regulatory roadmap and the CBDC handbook are set to create a more controlled scenario.

While this transformation can potentially spur the adoption of digital currencies, their structure may deviate significantly from the existing versions. The extent to which the global guideline manages to effectively govern the utilization of digital assets will become clearer with time.