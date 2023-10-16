According to information monitored by Spot On Chain, rollbot.eth – the address associated with the RLB deployer – traded 123.89 ETH for 1.426 million RLB, equivalent to approximately $193,000, at an average price of $0.135 in the previous 24 hours. This significant activity caused a 10% surge in RLB's price. Rollbot.eth currently holds 14.26 million RLB (roughly $2.04 million) in this address, in addition to 13.6 million RLB (approximately $1.95 million) staked in the liquidity pool.