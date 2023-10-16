In forthcoming industry events, Binance has today confirmed the attendance of Pär Helgosson, the Head of Web3 at Paris Saint-Germain football club, at Binance Blockchain Week. Undoubtedly, his presence will offer valuable insights to attendees.

Known for his comprehensive understanding of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and the cultural shifts they provoke, Helgosson's talk will provide a deep dive into these transformative technologies.

One key focus of his discourse will be how blockchain technology is shaping the future of ownership rights. Participants can look forward to learning about blockchain’s rapidly evolving role in various industries from one of the sector's key figures.

Further details about the event's schedule and other participating speakers will follow shortly. For anyone interested in blockchain's influence on our society and its potential applications, Binance Blockchain Week proves to be an unmissable event.