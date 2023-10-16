In a recent fund analysis conducted by Bitrace on Tron addresses involved in notable OTC businesses, data showed that over the past 24 months, more than 3.439 billion USDT, categorized as 'at risk', has flowed into these addresses – excluding those linked to centralized trading platforms, compliant cryptocurrency acceptance platforms, and large money laundering institutions.

The findings indicate that over half of these inflows into USDT are medium- to high-risk funds. These include 14.7% of USDT associated with online gambling, 20.1% related to gray and black market products, and 19.4% linked to money laundering.

These figures indicate that collecting USDT from such addresses has a high probability of tainting the relevant addresses, heightening their vulnerability to risk control measures by centralized platforms. Additionally, investors associated with these addresses might face potential scrutiny from law enforcement agencies.