According to BlockBeats news, on October 16, the cryptocurrency community was alerted to a new phishing scam circulating on social media. Distinguished crypto personality @0xmasiwei revealed that an individual, posing as the Editor-In-Chief of prominent American media company "Forbes", made contact with him to discuss friend.tech and other SocialFi projects. Throughout the interaction, the hoaxer sent across a supposed "identity verification" link associated with friend.tech.

Upon inspection by SlowMist security personnel, the suspected link was confirmed as a phishing link. Moreover, the founder of SlowMist, Yu Xian, verified that the FrenTechPro tool - an integrated customization feature on friend.tech - is part of the phishing scam. Following the user's click on the "ACTIVATE NOW" button, fraudsters attempt to steal wallet-related assets relentlessly.