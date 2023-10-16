Whale Alert monitoring report indicates a grand transfer of 158,574,449 Tether (USDT) from an unknown wallet to the leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. The details behind this transaction or the parties involved remain confidential. As a result of its sheer size, this sizable transfer is likely to stir speculation and curiosity in the crypto community.
Massive $158.6 Million USDT Transfer Detected from Unknown Wallet to Binance
2023-10-16 09:35
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
