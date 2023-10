BlockBeats reports that Linea's ecological FT imitation disk Tomo Total Value Locked (TVL) has breached the $1.4 million mark. According to data from DeFi analytics firm DeFiLlama, as of October 16, the TVL of Linea ecological FT imitation disk Tomo stands at approximately $1.47 million. This marks yet another significant milestone in Linea's DeFi ecosystem's growth and signifies investor confidence in its platform.