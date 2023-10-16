Haru Invest CEO Hyung-soo Lee (Hugo Lee) announced plans to suspend the platform's services in response to current workplace issues and as a cost-saving measure. The decision aims to mitigate the high cost associated with server maintenance, the largest contributor to fixed costs for Haru Invest.

As part of this process, Haru Invest will backup all member information, including asset data, in preparation for future asset allocation plans. Furthermore, the firm is actively participating in civil and criminal legal proceedings against B&S Holdings, a situation that is currently influencing its operational strategy.