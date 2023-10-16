On October 16, according to BlockBeats News and data from Coinglass, the cryptocurrency network witnessed considerable activity, with $34.72 million being liquidated in just the past hour. Breaking it down, short orders accounted for about $34 million of the liquidation, while long orders made up about $700,000.

In terms of specific cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced the most significant hits. Bitcoin saw liquidations amounting to $17.7 million, while Ethereum liquidations totaled $8.14 million.