According to CoinDesk: The FTX bankruptcy estate, overseen by a group of creditors, has staked a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) tokens, valued at around $150 million, according to recent blockchain data. Over the weekend, approximately 5.5 million SOL (worth about $122 million) and just above 24,000 ETH (worth around $30 million) have been staked within the blockchain.

Staking, which involves locking up crypto assets on a blockchain to support network operations and earn token rewards, may provide the estate with substantial returns over the coming years. Data cited by on-chain observers on social app X reveal that the SOL tokens appear to be staked on Figment, potentially earning an annualized return of 6.79%, or over $8 million worth in SOL tokens. The ETH, staked directly on the Ethereum network, is set to return an annualized rate of 3.4%, amounting to around $1 million in ETH tokens.

FTX, an initial investor in Solana, regularly receives a significant volume of SOL as per a planned unlocking schedule. As of September 2023, FTX held over $1.16 billion worth of SOL tokens. The exchange encountered financial difficulties following revelations by CoinDesk surrounding its balance sheet. Amid these troubles, new CEO John J. Ray III criticized the company's financial controls, while founder Sam Bankman-Fried is currently in trial.