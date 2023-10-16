A phishing scam that operates under the guise of the friend.tech tool, dubbed as FrenTechPro, has reportedly stolen approximately $214,000 in cryptocurrency across seven different blockchains - Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche. This alarming scam's operation has been confirmed by SlowMist's founder, Yu Xian. FrenTechPro entices users to click the 'ACTIVATE NOW' button on its webpage, aiming to steal wallet-related assets thereafter. The cybersecurity firm Peckleshield is monitoring the situation.