According to Odaily: The ETH/BTC exchange rate fell to a 15-month low of 0.05663, marking a nearly 30% decline since the implementation of Ethereum's Merge in mid-September 2022, as per TradingView data.

ProShares announced it plans to launch a Short Ethereum futures ETF that aims to profit from falling Ethereum prices. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not expedite approval for this ETF, as it did for other long/legacy Ethereum futures ETFs. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart suggests this was to be expected, considering the ETF filed in August alongside others.

According to market data, Ethereum's price fell to 1,520 USDT last week, closing at 1,555 USDT, a month-on-month decrease of 3.7%.

Etherscan data reflects that over the past week, Ethereum network produced 50,015 blocks, a month-on-month decrease of 0.13%; the block reward income was 2,235 ETH, a month-on-month decrease of 16.1%; and the amount of ETH destroyed weekly reached 5,523, a month-on-month decrease of 23.8%.

On-chain data reveals that the Ethereum Foundation sold around 1,700 ETH on October 9, worth approximately 2.76 million USDC. This is the organization’s largest single transaction of 2023.