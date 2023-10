According to CertikAlert: After a period of dormancy, the individual exploiting EraLend has resumed operations, moving a substantial fund of approximately 524 ETH (valued at around $828,000) into one destination wallet, tagged as 0xf88 previously, held across three separate wallets (tagged as 0x412, 0x4bB, 0x3Bd). Monitoring activities and updates on the situation are continued.