According to Peckleshield monitoring, as reported by Odaily, has identified a transaction that the EraLend attacker had recently carried out. The individual in question has transferred around 281 ETH to a fresh address (0xf888...ac02).

It's worth noting that on July 25, EraLend, a lending protocol of the zkSync ecosystem, had experienced a significant security breach. This attack resulted in substantial financial damages amounting to roughly $3.4 million.