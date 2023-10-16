According to monitoring by PeckShieldAlert, the tokens of CUBISWAP—a decentralized exchange running on opBNB—have experienced a drastic 24-hour drop of 64.3%. This plunge accompanies a sizable 2,000 BNB transfer from the CUBISWAP deployer (0x4b87...ffb5) to Binance.

The transfer occurred in two stages, with the initial 1,000 BNB being bridged to BNB Chain around 17 days ago and subsequently deposited into Binance. The second transfer of another 1,000 BNB was made later. The reasons and implications of these transactions have yet to be unraveled.