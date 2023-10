On October 14, according to on-chain data, CryptoPunk #6704 was sold for a price of 400 ETH (est. USD $619,000), as per the latest report by BlockBeats on October 16. This Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is part of a rare collection, being one among the 88 elusive "Zombie Punks". The considerable trading volume underlines the current prominent role and market interest in NFTs, with particularly unique or rare editions gaining high valuations.