The popular NFT project "Cool Cats" has made an announcement regarding the debut of "Cool Cats Avatars". As per the news released by BlockBeats on October 16, the unique Cool Cats Avatars are scheduled to launch on October 19. This move showcases yet another creative endeavor in the ever-evolving NFT sector, offering new ways for fans and collectors to express their identity through digital art.
Cool Cats Announces Launch of Cool Cats Avatars on October 19th
2023-10-16 02:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
