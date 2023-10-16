In light of the recent confusion surrounding the alleged approval of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, Cointelegraph has issued an apology for the dissemination of erroneous information through one of its tweets. Committed to maintaining transparency and enhancing informational accuracy, the media outlet is promptly launching a comprehensive internal investigation into the matter. The findings from this investigation will be shared with the public within three hours, reinforcing Cointelegraph's dedication to reliable journalism in the crypto sphere.