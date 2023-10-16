Bloomberg's Crypto Analyst, Jamie Coutts CMT, recently pointed out on social media that traditional finance (TradFi) is actively driving the growth of the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) on public blockchains. She noted that even though the growth base remains relatively low, it exhibits steady growth.

The tokenization of U.S. money market funds reached a significant milestone, exceeding $600m from $100m in the same period last year. FTI Global and WisdomTree Funds, traditional finance giants, have notably played a role in this figure, issuing about half of these assets.

As per the analyst's insights, rising adoption of stablecoins is seen as a major driver of blockchain adoption, especially in emerging markets, which have seen an increased demand for these tokenized assets.

However, Coutts points out the vast potential of other formats, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), GameFi, and, notably, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), as they present significant growth opportunities despite being in the early stages of adoption.