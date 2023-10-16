According to CoinDesk: In a potential foreshadow of the approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States, Bitcoin (BTC) saw an increase of roughly 4.5% during Monday's Asian trading hours. This has triggered optimistic sentiments amongst the investors.

Bitcoin's value rose to nearly $28,000, nullifying any losses accrued over the past week. This surge appears to extend from the investment community's reaction towards Friday’s decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) not to dispute a recent ruling concerning Grayscale.

According to undisclosed sources, the SEC is unlikely to appeal a court decision to allow Grayscale to transform its popular Bitcoin trust into a more investor-friendly ETF. This decision mark a significant step towards the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States, which is expected by many investors to make the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) a more attractive investment instrument.

Simon Peters, a market analyst at eToro, has pointed towards the significant implications of the potential approval of Grayscale’s ETF application for the Bitcoin market. He shared his thoughts with CoinDesk, stating that discussions regarding the approval of a spot price ETF have dominated Bitcoin market narratives for several months. He believes that as further barriers to approval fall, investor expectations will increase, predicting that these products might surface in the market sooner rather than later.