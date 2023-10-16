The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,808 and $27,980 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,696, up by 2.96%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, BAND, and DIA, up by 58%, 44%, and 28%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: