The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,808 and $27,980 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,696, up by 2.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STRAX, BAND, and DIA, up by 58%, 44%, and 28%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1576.46 (+1.22%)
BNB: $212.4 (+2.36%)
XRP: $0.4917 (+0.88%)
SOL: $22.73 (+3.37%)
ADA: $0.2514 (+1.45%)
DOGE: $0.0597 (+0.47%)
TRX: $0.08751 (+2.54%)
MATIC: $0.5216 (+0.73%)
DOT: $3.766 (-0.05%)
LTC: $62.75 (+1.90%)
Top gainers on Binance:
STRAX/BUSD (+58%)
BAND/BUSD (+44%)
DIA/BUSD (+28%)