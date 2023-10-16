According to Wu Blockchain data: Binance continues to top the charts amidst recent market shifts. As per the reports from BlockBeats and insights from Wu Shuo Blockchain, there were marked decreases within the cryptocurrency field in September. Spot trading volumes on major crypto platforms plunged by 19.3% month-on-month, hitting a record monthly low not seen since October 2020.

Similarly, derivatives trading volumes sagged, falling by 19.6% compared to last month, once again demonstrating lows unobserved since October of the preceding year.