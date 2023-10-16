Through the metaphor of an airplane's heart, the globally distributed developers at Binance depict their significant roles in the company's ceaselessly running crypto ecosystem - the trading engine. This powerful engine executes 1.4 million transactions per second and has matched daily transactions volume in the hundred-billion dollar level during peak market periods.

Just as a plane's heart must exhibit durability, efficiency, and extraordinary reliability, the Binance developers continually ensure the trading engine's smooth functioning. They expertly troubleshoot various unexpected challenges, from debugging to optimizing performance, all against the clock, much like surgeons in operation.

Despite the high-pressure environment and direct user feedback, these devoted professionals stick around for the unique culture at Binance. They cherish the flexibility, freedom, and growth opportunities offered by Binance's remote work environment.

Their dedication is not just about maintaining the engine's incessant operation or the fair compensation. Still, it's about the fulfillment from problem-solving, the excitement of working with the brightest minds in the blockchain industry, and the satisfaction of contributing to a leading product serving millions of users worldwide. For these Binance developers, it's not just about keeping the airplane in flight - it's about building the best airplane there can be.