Stride, a liquidity staking protocol built on the Cosmos ecosystem, has temporarily halted ATOM liquidity staking amid unexpected fluctuations in ATOM staking rewards. The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the protocol's on-chain security, as reported by BlockBeats News on October 15.

Stride ensured that user funds have not been affected by this development and that all functions associated with staked ATOM (stATOM) will resume within three days. During the suspension period, stATOM will continue to accumulate staking rewards as usual, and these will be displayed after the three-day pause. It's important to note, the liquidity staking for other tokens on Stride remains unaffected by this temporary suspension.