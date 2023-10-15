A significant change is on the horizon for Starknet's feeder gateway. According to an important notice issued to developers, Starknet is set to implement crucial modifications to its feeder gateway in Q4 2023, discontinuing several its query functions. Going forward, only the synchronization endpoints related to full nodes will be retained.

This strategic realignment indicates the platform's move to foster a more decentralized, robust, and efficient system, in line with the fundamental principles of blockchain technology. Developers using Starknet are recommended to migrate to API services or full nodes, some recommended options include, but are not limited to, Pathfinder, Juno, and Papyrus.

After the switch, Starknet's main focus will be working in conjunction with API providers to ensure that all preparations for the termination process are successful. This is an attempt to maintain general reliability and manage the anticipated surge in traffic. However, this decommissioning will only be executed when they deem their ecosystem sufficiently ready for the change.



