Odaily reports that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), a notable figure in the crypto industry, is under scrutiny for his online communications. His tweets and group chat conversations are currently being utilized as evidence in his high-profile fraud trial.

Prosecutors have submitted screenshots of messages, social media posts, and internal documents that allegedly show SBF masterminding a multibillion-dollar scheme through his FTX cryptocurrency exchange in collaboration with his trading firm, Alameda Research.

These documents are said to expose the mechanics of the purported fraud and highlight disparities between SBF's public assertions and private directives to his close associates, calling into question the integrity of his operations.