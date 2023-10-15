Odaily has revealed new information surrounding the FTX trial based on data released by crypto commentator Autism Capital. The disclosures suggest that in the midst of FTX's crisis, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) appealed to executives, including former FTX CTO Gary Wang and former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh, to give up their personal assets, such as cryptocurrency and Serum (SRM).

These assets went to Alameda with the aim of maintaining operational continuity at the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It is also suggested that SBF handed over his personal stake in FTX, which he allegedly attempted to conceal within Paper Bird, another autonomous entity he owned that is not associated with Alameda or FTX.