According to the September Pax Dollar (USDP) transparency report published by Paxos, unaudited data showed the total outstanding tokens of USDP as of 5:00 on September 30 (Beijing Time) were 486,062,949 USD.

The current market value of US Treasury bonds held by Paxos is reported to be at $124,531,000, with a notional position value of $124,369,913. The assets serving as collateral in the reverse repurchase agreement with the US Treasury bond (overnight maturity and over-collateralization) have a current market value of $178,500,047 and a notional position value of $175,000,000.

Moreover, cash deposits through the FDIC deposit network and other insured depository institutions amount to a total current market value of collateral of $187,901,735.

Paxos also explained that a reverse repurchase agreement with the U.S. Treasury involves a contractual arrangement where one party agrees to sell a security to another party at a specified price with the promise of buying it back later at a higher price.

In a recent update, Paxos announced that the total number of PayPal U.S. dollar stablecoin (PYUSD) tokens in circulation as of September 29, 2023, was $94,396,540.