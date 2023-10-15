According to data from the South Korean Financial Supervisory Service, there have been 46,409 illegal virtual asset transactions conducted via credit card companies in the country as of March 2023. The report, titled "Credit Card Companies' Blocking of Overseas Virtual Asset Transactions in the Past Five Years", was submitted by a member of the Financial Supervisory Service's office. The figures for this year are projected to exceed last year's, indicating a need for more stringent controls.

The reported data reveals a disturbing trend, with 15,820 cases in 2019, a significant leap to 435,300 cases in 2020, and 57,203 cases in 2022, as reported by Odaily. These increasing numbers underscore an urgent need to strengthen regulations and security measures in the sector.

