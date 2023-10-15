Noahswap, a crypto asset synthesis and risk hedging platform, has reportedly procured an investment of $3 million from Coinstore Labs, a blockchain innovation lab owned by Coinstore. The news was revealed by Odaily.

Noahswap is centred around a "synthetic asset casting" mechanism designed to mitigate loss risks. It allows investors to pledge less performing crypto assets, then reallocate these distressed assets into more valuable digital entities, thereby safeguarding and adding value to their portfolios. The fresh financing from Coinstore Labs boosts Noahswap's efforts in refining its innovative platform.