According to Odaily: Following an exclusive launch on its .Swoosh Web3 platform, Nike's latest Air Force 1 Low "Tinaj" design will be available only to the holders of the '.Swoosh' digital token, OF1 Box. According to Odaily Planet Daily, the physical sneakers, set to be sold on October 20th, are exclusively for those who opened an OF1 Box before October 16th.

Reflecting an emerging intersection between physical merchandise and digital ownership, this exclusive design expands possibilities for NFT-based rewards and exclusivity in the mainstream market. The limited-edition sneakers will be available for purchase on the Snkrs app, priced at $120.

