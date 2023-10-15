On October 15, official data revealed that the Flooring Protocol—a protocol for fragmenting NFTs—has seen its total value locked (TVL) in the liquidity pool surpass $6 million, reaching precisely $6.21 million. This important milestone was reported by BlockBeats news. This sum is distributed among different pools: the FLC Pool having a TVL of $4.48 million, the μPPG Pool with a TVL of $1.13 million, and the μELEM Pool with a TVL of $600,000.