Data provided by Sentio reveals that the Tomo chain of the Linea ecosystem's friend.tech imitation disk project has accomplished an impressive 41,500 transactions. The system notes corresponding protocol fees of about $83,000 and around 2,300 unique transaction addresses. These transactions earned creators revenue of approximately $111,000, a significant increase in revenue notably on October 14th.

On-chain data also discloses that the present Total Value Locked (TVL) in Tomo stands at 558 ETH, equivalent to about $867,000 USD.

