On October 15, according to BlockBeats news, data from L2BEAT revealed that the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum's Layer 2 (L2) solutions stands at approximately $10.37 billion, marking a 3.23% decrease over the past week.

Among the various Layer 2 solutions, Arbitrum One holds the top spot with a TVL of $5.69 billion, a weekly drop of 2.54%. It is followed by OP Mainnet with a TVL of $25.6 million (fallen by 5.59% over the week), Base with $543 million (a 2.42% decrease), zkSync Era with $409 million (down 5.68%), and dYdX with a TVL of $324 million (a decline of 5.70% over the week).

However, the Mantle Network, which currently ranks seventh, has evidenced a robust growth, with its TVL growing to $124 million—an impressive 41.27% increase over the week.

