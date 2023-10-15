According to The BlockBeats: Striking developments have unraveled on 15th October in the digital asset milieu, as cryptocurrency maven Justin Sun has reportedly removed a sizable amount of liquidity from SunSwap. Sun, who is known for his inclination towards making decisive and impactful moves, relocated 728.64 million TRX, 12.37 million USDJ, 2.8 million TUSD, 23 million USDD, 1.68 million USDC, and 21.06 million USDT within an hour, as indicated by on-chain data.

Following this significant liquidity withdrawal, Sun then transferred a massive 400 million TRX, valued approximately at $34.12 million, to an address that begins with "TGcN4". Shortly thereafter, the same address transferred an equivalent amount of TRX to HTX.