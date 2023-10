According to Whale Alert monitoring as reported by Odaily, a transaction involving a considerable sum of cryptocurrency was directed to Justin Sun's wallet. Specifically, approximately $91.96 million worth of TRX (1,077,812,393 units) and close to $44 million in stablecoins (including 21,069,446 USDT and 23,007,066 USDD, worth approximately $22.97 million each) were transferred.