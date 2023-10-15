According to BlockBeats news as of October 15, blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun has become the largest Ethereum (ETH) pledger, committing more than 282,796 ETH, which is roughly equivalent to $439 million USD. The data, analyzed by on-chain data analyst Ember Monitoring, shows that Sun has made these substantial pledges on the Ethereum 2.0 staking platform, Lido, across two different addresses. This latest blockchain activity underlines Sun's continued investment interest in the Ethereum ecosystem.