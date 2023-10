According to recent data from Coinglass, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund (GBTC) currently exhibits a negative premium rate of 15.88%. Moreover, the Ethereum Trust Fund (EETH) manifests a higher negative premium rate at 25.54%. While the reasons behind these negative rates haven't been detailed, this occurrence in Trust Funds usually implies that the market price of the asset is currently lower than the Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV)