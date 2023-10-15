According to Odaily: FTX co-founder Gary Wang revealed that the United States is requesting a transfer of remaining assets to its jurisdiction. In response, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the CEO of FTX, suggests trying to delay this action.

SBF expressed that regulators in the Bahamas seem to have a more appreciative outlook toward him and may be more inclined to let him maintain control over the company, as compared to U.S authorities. This development is a part of a larger ongoing conversation around the international regulatory dynamics in the crypto space.

