The Economic Daily recently alerted readers to false information circulating, suggesting that banks are now able to exchange 'π coins' for Renminbi (RMB). Numerous netizens reportedly came across short videos allegedly confirming that bank branches were approving 'π coins' transactions.

However, the Economic Daily clarified that those making the claims had misconstrued a local citizen service center's "π-type Approval Master" integrated office window as a teller window in a physical bank branch. This service does not have anything to do with the 'π coin' discussed online.

Pi Coin, often referred to as "π Coin," is a virtual cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology, named after the Pi Network. Several internet security entities have expressed risk warnings about the potential misuse of 'π Coin.' Specifically, the practice of 'free mining' of 'π Coin' has been linked to scams involving the resale of users' personal information for fraudulent purposes. The Economic Daily's report serves as a crucial caution against such scams and the spread of misunderstanding regarding banking procedures and cryptocurrencies.