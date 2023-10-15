According to Spot On Chain monitoring, the whale address beginning with 0x88e, which has been inactive for three years, deposited another 3,000 ETH, worth roughly $4.66 million, into Binance. This transaction took place approximately 20 hours ago when the average price of ETH was $1,552, as reported by Odaily.

These 3,000 ETH, combined with the previously deposited 4,500 ETH, amount to a total deposit of 7,500 ETH ($11.6 million) within 24 hours. Currently, the whale account still retains 4,404 ETH ($6.83 million) and could potentially realize a profit of $15.55 million in ETH. This sudden activity from a previously dormant account signifies potential market movements.