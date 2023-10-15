As per Spot On Chain monitoring and reported by BlockBeats news on October 15, a certain crypto whale, operating from an address starting with 0x88e, deposited approximately 3,000 ETH (valued at about $4.66 million) into the Binance exchange roughly 20 hours ago. The average price of the deposited ETH was reported to be $1,552.

This substantial deposit comes as part of a wider activity wherein this particular whale deposited a total of 7,500 ETH (worth approximately $11.6 million) into Binance within the preceding 24 hours. At present, the whale's holdings are at around 4,404 ETH (estimated at $6.83 million).

Given these activities and current market conditions, it is projected that the whale could potentially net profits amounting to $15.55 million from its Ethereum holdings in the near future.