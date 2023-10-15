As per CoinGecko data reported by BlockBeats, the total trading volume of the cryptocurrency market experienced a substantial dip on October 14. The entire network's transaction volume was US$26.451 billion, marking a single-day decrease of about 45.35% compared to October 13, which recorded a trading volume of US$48.408 billion.
Crypto Market Sees 45.35% Single-day Drop in Total Trading Volume
2023-10-15 03:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
