The latest data from the friend.tech "Keys" price rankings, as reported by BlockBeats news on October 15th, reveals Crypto KOL (Key Opinion Leader) Vombatus sitting atop the leaderboard with a price of 8.327 Ether (ETH). Fellow KOLs CBB0FE, Levi, dingaling, and Herro follow suit in the rankings.

Bearing the second position is the Crypto KOL CBB0FE, posting a price of 5.929 ETH. In the third, fourth and fifth positions are Crypto KOLs Levi, dingaling, and Herro, with prices standing at 4.865 ETH, 4.096 ETH, and 4.064 ETH, respectively. These findings represent the current standing in the crypto community and emphasize the influence of KOLs within the space.