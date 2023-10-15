In the fast-paced world of blockchain technology, a wave of growth is anticipated for Real World Assets (RWA) products, according to an analysis by Tom Wan of 21.co. For 2023, expectations point to a doubling of these products, with tokenized government bonds being the vibrant leader.

Transactions and international remittances are leading the charge in the tokenization arena, boasting the highest usage rate and forming the largest type of assets undergoing tokenization. Also noteworthy is the feat achieved by Ethereum. Excluding stablecoins, Ethereum has spearheaded the tokenization of $1.66 billion in assets, making up a whopping 76% of the entire operation. Stellar and Polygon followed behind with $306 million (14%) and $116 million (5%), respectively.

On the frontlines of non-stablecoin projects reign the operations Franklin Templeton, Centrifuge, and Ondo Finance. They command the tokenization market with $308 million, $247 million, and $176 million managed respectively. Despite being in relatively uncharted territory, these projects are contributing significantly to the expanding world of digital asset transformation.

Nevertheless, not all aspects of the digital transformation are progressing smoothly. One evident setback is within stablecoins. The returns on these digital assets are gradually losing their appeal when compared to U.S Treasury bonds, driving a decline in their market appeal. In response, projects like Ondo, Backed, and Swarm have focused on tokenizing U.S. Treasuries, in a move that attracted a remarkable $676 million in assets under management.

Sitting at the top echelon of the tokenized U.S Treasuries landscape are Franklin Templeton's BENJI, Ondo Finance's OUSG, and Matrixdock's STBT. Collectively, they hold an imposing 83% of the market share.

A notable turning point in the sector comes from on-chain commodity tokenization. This unique approach ensures benefits such as swift settlement and low entry fees. Thanks to this, Paxos, Tether, and Aurus have successfully tokenized $930 million in gold, silver, and platinum.

Lastly, other forms of digitized assets have been gaining traction. These include corporate bonds valued at $63 million, private equity worth $21 million, equity at $5 million, and private equity funds totaling $3.4 million. As the crypto world continues to evolve, all eyes are on the growth trajectory of these noteworthy developments.



