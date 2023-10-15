According to The BlockBeats: In a recent development, the Compound community has voted in favor of the "Compound v2 Deprecation (Phase 2)" proposal, as reported by BlockBeats news on October 15.

The approved proposal intends to modify eight risk factors related to Compound v2, as part of efforts to further reduce its market share. The new set parameters include a cAAVE collateral factor of 68.0%, cCOMP collateral factor at 55.0%, cLINK collateral factor at 74.0%, cMKR collateral factor of 68.0%, and cSUSHI collateral factor at 62.0%.

It also lays out a reserve factor of 45.0% for cUSDC, a cYFI collateral factor of 70.0%, and a cZRX collateral factor of 60.0%. These adjustments demonstrate the community's active role in driving the evolution of the Compound protocol.