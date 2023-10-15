Based on data from CME's "Fed Watch", there is a prominent expectation that the US Federal Reserve will maintain steady interest rates in November. According to the data, as reported by BlockBeats News on October 15, there's a 93.8% likelihood that the Fed will keep interest rates within the 5.25%-5.50% range in November.

There remains a 6.2% chance that interest rates might increase by 25 basis points to a range of 5.50%-5.75%. Market participants will continue monitoring the U.S economy's indicators and the Federal Reserve's signals as they look forward to the central bank's decisions in the upcoming month.

