ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has publicly voiced her opinion that the Federal Reserve continues to rely on lagging indicators to guide policy actions. In postings reported by the Odaily Planet Daily News, Wood indicates that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and multi-omics sequencing are likely to compound deflationary pressures.

Wood reiterated her point of view that the Fed bases policy actions on lagging indicators, notably personal consumption expenditures (PCE) deflators, and expressed her belief that investors seem to trust the Fed's current trajectory. However, she anticipates that deflation will catch the market by surprise in the next year.

