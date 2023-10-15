BTC Sluggish Below $27K, DOGE and ADA Record Minor Gains, SOL Dips: Weekly Crypto Market Recap

As the week comes to a close, the cryptocurrency market exhibits a mixed array of performances amid Bitcoin's stagnant trading below the $27,000 benchmark.

Following an erratic week that witnessed exceptional volatility, the weekend was comparatively uneventful, with Bitcoin failing to surge past the $27,000 threshold despite a few attempts. This week's sluggishness contrasts with the previous week's energetic performance when BTC recurrently teased the $28,000 level. The recent slump may be attributable to the escalating geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas, which injected an element of unpredictability in the global markets, causing BTC’s value to dip.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

Meanwhile, altcoins held a steady course, with DOGE and ADA registering minor gains, even as SOL experienced a decrease of nearly 1%. Yet, amidst convoluted price movements, Loom Network (LOOM) emerged as a beacon of noteworthy progress, recording a phenomenal surge of over 100% on a weekly basis, rendering it the week's top gainer. Other altcoins such as Klaytn and Trust Wallet Token trailed behind with gains of 8% and 7% respectively.

On the flipside, an array of tokens experienced losses in value over the past week. Mante leads the pack with a 17% dip, followed closely by Avalanche (-12%), DYDX (-11%), and Conflux (-10%).

Despite the mixed fortunes, the total crypto market cap witnessed a dip over the past week and currently hovers around the $1.050 trillion figure. As the crypto world steps into another week, the markets eye the effect of the weak BTC performance coupled with undulating altcoin fluctuations.