According to Decrypt: In an unexpected dichotomy, Glassnode's on-chain analysis reveals different behaviors of Bitcoin and Ethereum's large holders (whales). Ethereum whales, (holding 1,000 or more ETH, roughly worth $1.5 million), have been on a noticeable selling spree since 2020. Approximately $20 million worth of ETH has been dumped.

Conversely, Bitcoin whales, those holding 1,000 or more BTC, (valuing around $26.9 million), have been discreetly accumulating their assets. The quantity held has remained mostly stable, notwithstanding a few dramatic dips possibly due to the FTX collapse or profit-taking following the successful bull run in 2021.

This contrast in whale activity has led to various theories circulating on social media. Bitcoin proponents have used the opportunity to criticize the Ethereum community. Steven Lubka, head of private client services for Bitcoin financial services Swan, noted a growing trend of high-net-worth individuals shifting their ETH for BTC. The primary reason being the greater regulatory pressure Ethereum faces compared to Bitcoin.

However, Kunal Goel, senior research analyst for Messari, has raised questions on the comprehensiveness of the Glassnode data. He suggested the potential of misinterpretation, as transfers to staking contracts could appear like a sale but are not. The validity of this data comparison also depends on the correctness of the details, regardless of the extensive dollar amount gap between large holders.

Indeed, Andre Dragosch, head of research for Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), called the selling off of ETH by whales as a "nothing burger". He emphasized on Twitter that Glassnode's neglect to incorporate Ether tied in smart contracts into the whale supply metric causes an incorrect analysis. According to Dragosch, the ETH supply percentage held by the top 1% addresses has not depleted.

Overall, while initial figures suggest diverging behavior among Bitcoin and Ethereum whales, a more nuanced analysis finds that both continue to be bullish.